New Building and Contracts Manager at Bradford Estates

Shropshire-based Bradford Estates has welcomed a new Building and Contracts Manager to its team – its third senior appointment this year – as it continues to focus on its long-term growth.

Alistair and Alexander

Alastair Hollands, joins as the newly-created full time role of Building and Contracts Manager, with responsibility for the portfolio of properties on the Estates.

The Estates comprise 12,000 acres between Telford and Wolverhampton and is home to numerous long-standing tenant farmers, businesses, leisure businesses, residential properties, commercial units and managed woodlands.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming Alastair to the team,” said managing director Alexander Newport.

“Our buildings and contracts work is an area of the Estates which is growing and now, with Alastair on board, we’ll be able to take advantage of his experience and skill to really elevate this part of the business.”

Since returning to Shropshire from London to run the Estates just over 18 months ago. Alexander has already doubled staff numbers, and Alastair’s appointment takes the team to 18.

He will take on responsibility for all of the Estates’ properties.

“I’m delighted to be joining the team at Bradford Estates at such an exciting time for the business,” Alastair said.

The father-of-one joins the team from Anderson Group in Kent after opting for a more rural environment for his family.

“I’ve worked in the industry for more than 10 years after graduating from Oxford Brookes University with my degree in Construction Management when I was 21,” he explained.

“I’ve worked on everything from high end residential in the capital to small family businesses to exciting projects such as at the F1 racetrack in Dubai and the Olympics in London.

“While the agricultural and rural side is new to me, it’s something I’ve always had a passion for. And now with a family of my own, I wanted them to have a childhood in the countryside. “

Alastair is currently looking for a house near the Estates with his wife, Natalia, and their four-year-old daughter Olivia.

He added that the sustainability plans and carbon zero ambitions Alexander Newport has was what drew him to the role.

“There’s so much potential with a place like Bradford Estates, and we have a really exciting future ahead of us. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

This is the third new management role created by the Estates this year. The Estates recently appointed its first new farm manager in almost 40 years, Oliver Scott, and recruited Adrian Brindley as financial director back in January.

“Alastair has a very impressive CV and we’re really lucky to be welcoming him to the team,” added Alexander. “We have ambitious plans for 2021 and the next few years and Alastair’s appointment will enable us to continue to grow the overall business and develop our strategic operations into the future.”