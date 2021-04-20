Midland Metro Ltd appoints M3 as new creative agency

Albrighton-based full service advertising agency M3 has been chosen to help deliver a ‘hearts and minds’ campaign for West Midlands Metro.

Midland Metro

M3 has been named as a creative agency for the Metro network, delivering advertising, digital development, internal communications and media buying for the next two years.

Through high-impact visuals, animated video and social conversation, people will be encouraged to think how they use Metro services to make memories, enjoy new experiences and promote the organisation as a fantastic employer in the region.

This concept will be used to increase the number of individuals using the service and to support a recruitment drive for new staff to work on planned line extensions from the Black Country, across Birmingham city centre and through to Edgbaston.

Stu Perry, Group Creative Director at M3, commented: “When you’re entering a pitch with 10 other great agencies, you have to look past the initial brief and try to provoke a conversation with the potential client that satisfies their requirements, but also challenges them to look at a bigger picture.

“We believe that our creative works on all of the different levels that the West Midlands Metro operates on and resonates with anyone that works on it or uses it.”

Lennon Kelly, M3 Client Services Director, added: “Our approach must have worked as we have been appointed as a creative agency for the next two years, which will be an exciting time for the network as it looks to make the most of new lines and the ability to connect people with lots more places.”

Sophia McKain, Marketing and Communications Manager at Midland Metro Limited, said: “West Midlands Metro connects people to friends, family and to places. Not only does the Metro team provide a vital local service, but, as an organisation, we also strive to provide employment opportunities for the communities we serve.”

“Recruitment is a priority and we hope to attract the best local talent to join our team. When lockdown restrictions ease, the full roll-out of the hearts and mind campaign is also set to remind passengers of some of the great experiences they can enjoy by tram.

“M3 understood what we wanted to achieve, and we were impressed with its energy, the pitch ideas and the planned execution.”

M3, which has offices in Albrighton, Birmingham and London, has enjoyed a strong start to 2021, with the West Midlands Metro contract quickly following its appointment as the creative agency for MG Motor UK Ltd.

Lennon concluded: “Despite the challenges of the last twelve months, M3 has performed well and grown our team considerably.

“Encouragingly, we are now seeing lots of positive signs from clients – across all sectors – that they are looking to kick-start stalled campaigns and ramp up their marketing activity.

“We have remained operational throughout the pandemic and have maintained the creative, digital, strategic and account handling talent that makes us different to other agencies. Their commitment and determination have been second to none and is now paying off with a string of high-profile wins.”