Ludlow caravan park named UK’s best for motorhomes

A Shropshire touring caravan park has added a second national title to its growing list of honours after being judged the best site in the UK for motorhomes.

Ludlow Touring Park’s staff celebrate their recent awards success

The lofty accolade has been bestowed on Ludlow Touring Park by Practical Caravan and Practical Motorhome in their annual Top 100 Sites Guide, which was supported by 7,000 caravan and motorhome owners this year.

The riverside park, situated on a 20-acre site near the beautiful Marches market town of Ludlow, was in the news in January after collecting three accolades in the Loo of the Year Awards 2020.

Owned by Shrewsbury-based Morris Leisure, the high quality park won the Loo of the Year Award for Holiday Parks in England and received a platinum grading. The park’s cleaning staff also won a Washroom Cleaner of the Year Award for “providing a high level of commitment to a vital public service”.

Now Ludlow Touring Park, which has 114-touring pitches, has been named the best site for motorhomes, leaving the owners and managers delighted.

“When the letter came in the post, informing us that we are the best motorhome site in the UK, we were absolutely flabbergasted,” said Paul Barrett, who manages the park with his wife, Tracy. “The whole team of five staff here is elated.

“We all work exceptionally hard to maintain our five star park and provide an excellent level of service to customers who pay stay with us. For them to reward us with this accolade for what we do is just the icing on the cake.

“To come out top of all the parks in the UK and get this accolade in the midst of everything that has been going on in the last year is just amazing.”

There was further good news for Morris Leisure as the company’s four other touring caravan and motorhome parks across Shropshire and North Wales have made it into the Top 100 Sites Guide for the fifth year running.

Morris Leisure also owns Oxon Hall Touring Park at Shrewsbury, which was named eighth best site for motorhomes, Stanmore Hall Touring Park at Bridgnorth, Llanberis Touring Park at Llanberis and Riverside Touring and Holiday Park at Betws-y-coed.

It’s just the lift that company and its staff need as they welcome back caravanners and motorhome owners to their five-star parks following the lifting of some Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Sarah Wakely, editor-in-chief of Practical Caravan and Practical Motorhome, said: “Despite the incredible challenge and impact of the pandemic, we received more than 7,000 votes in our annual survey and we’re confident that every one of the parks that makes it into our Top 100 list is among the best in Britain.

“Our annual Top 100 Sites Guide was established more than a decade ago to recognise the efforts of site owners and wardens to provide caravanners and motorcaravanners with fantastic holidays.”

Edward Goddard, Morris Leisure’s managing director, said: “After a challenging year, it’s fantastic to receive the positive news that all our touring parks are included in the Top 100 Sites Guide for the fifth year in a row.

“We are especially pleased that Ludlow Touring Park has been named the best site for motorhomes. We are very proud of the high standards set at all our parks and very grateful that caravanners and motorhome owners have supported them again in the annual survey.

“Inclusion in the Top 100 Sites Guide acknowledges the hard work and enthusiasm of all our staff who maintain the high standards and ensure a warm welcome to every customer. It should also be noted that the parks make an important contribution to the communities and local economy, where they are located.”