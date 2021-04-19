2.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, April 19, 2021
Addo Food Group celebrates 50 years of Palethorpes employee

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire-based Addo Food Group has celebrated the 50th work anniversary of a colleague at its Palethorpes factory in Market Drayton.

Alan Burton is celebrating 50 years of service

Alan Burton, who is celebrating 50 years of service at the chilled savoury pastry manufacturer, joined the business straight after leaving school in 1971 as an operative in the business’ washroom. 

After a year working in the department, Alan moved to work on the product lines in the small goods department, where he stayed until it closed in 1980.  

Following the closure, Alan then moved to the sausage room and subsequently onto the hygiene department in 1994, where he went on to secure the role of ‘relief team leader’ in 2001.  

When discussing his time at Addo Food Group, Alan said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Palethorpes Bakery over the past 50 years – I’ve worked across many departments and have made some fantastic friends. I would like to thank the whole Addo Food Group team for helping me celebrate this anniversary in such a lovely way.”  

During a small socially distanced gathering, within current Covid-19 guidelines, Addo Food Group celebrated Alan’s achievements by gathering messages of support from around the business and presenting him with his long service gift, flowers, champagne and cake. The event was also attended by Alan’s work colleagues, wife and members of the senior leadership team. 

Deborah Bolton, CEO of Addo Food Group, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating Alan’s 50th work anniversary, his commitment to our business is an outstanding achievement and we are so pleased to have a business full of dedicated hard-working employees, such as Alan.  

“During his time at Addo, Alan has witnessed many changes and worked across multiple departments – we would like to thank Alan for his loyalty and many years of service.”  

