9.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
- Advertisement -

Shropshire mediator welcomes new voucher scheme

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire family mediation specialist has welcomed a new scheme which means people can now access £500 of legal assistance to help them solve children issues.

Esther Evans, of Wace Morgan Solicitors
Esther Evans, of Wace Morgan Solicitors

Esther Evans, of Wace Morgan Solicitors, explained that the government initiative meant that vouchers were now available to help separated families.

“The government is investing £1m in family mediation to support people to settle issues relating to children following parental separation,” explained Esther, who has worked as a qualified family mediator with Shrewsbury-based Wace Morgan for nine years.

- Advertisement -

Under the scheme, the Ministry of Justice will provide contributions of up to £500 per family, with mediation being provided by Family Mediation Council Accredited mediators, such as Esther.

The fund will reduce the costs of mediation for at least 2000 families.

“I very much welcome this new scheme which will be of real help to parents who wish to agree arrangements for their children in a conciliatory way for the benefit of the whole family,” said Esther.

“It will help separated families agree solutions that are best for their children, taking into account what is going to be important for them as they grow up.

“Family mediation is a proven cost-effective way to resolve differences following separation. This voucher scheme will make it even more accessible and will help families resolve issues for themselves, without having to go to court.”

Family mediation is a process in which an independent, professionally trained mediator helps parents work out arrangements for children and finances following separation. Mediation can also be helpful when previous child arrangements need to change, particularly as children grow up.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP