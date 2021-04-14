Shropshire mediator welcomes new voucher scheme

A Shropshire family mediation specialist has welcomed a new scheme which means people can now access £500 of legal assistance to help them solve children issues.

Esther Evans, of Wace Morgan Solicitors, explained that the government initiative meant that vouchers were now available to help separated families.

“The government is investing £1m in family mediation to support people to settle issues relating to children following parental separation,” explained Esther, who has worked as a qualified family mediator with Shrewsbury-based Wace Morgan for nine years.

Under the scheme, the Ministry of Justice will provide contributions of up to £500 per family, with mediation being provided by Family Mediation Council Accredited mediators, such as Esther.

The fund will reduce the costs of mediation for at least 2000 families.

“I very much welcome this new scheme which will be of real help to parents who wish to agree arrangements for their children in a conciliatory way for the benefit of the whole family,” said Esther.

“It will help separated families agree solutions that are best for their children, taking into account what is going to be important for them as they grow up.

“Family mediation is a proven cost-effective way to resolve differences following separation. This voucher scheme will make it even more accessible and will help families resolve issues for themselves, without having to go to court.”

Family mediation is a process in which an independent, professionally trained mediator helps parents work out arrangements for children and finances following separation. Mediation can also be helpful when previous child arrangements need to change, particularly as children grow up.