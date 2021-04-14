Shrewsbury based 1st Choice Insurance opens new office in Willenhall

Shrewsbury based broker 1st Choice Insurance has opened a new branch in Willenhall as part of their ongoing growth plan.

Pictured outside 1st Choice Insurance Shrewsbury is Jamie Firkin, Sales Manager. BACK – Jaswant Kanth, Louise Lacey, Mohammed Yahseen, Kiran Bains and Jordy Nkunga, New Sales Executives

Over the last 18 months, the 1st Choice Insurance of Jupiter House on Shrewsbury Business Park, has continued to implement its growth plan by expanding departments and hiring new staff. In this time the firm has tripled in size and this has resulted in the necessity for a significant expansion.

With the opening of the Willenhall premises, Sales Manager Jamie Firkin has been appointed to work with the new sales team to monitor the team’s performance and to ensure that high levels of customer service are maintained throughout the sales process.

Jamie will be overseeing a team of six new Sales Executives, which is set to rise in the near future. The new Willenhall office is now open in Graphic House on New Road.

Callum Watkins, Head of Marketing said: “We are delighted to be announcing our new Willenhall office. Although we are a company based in ‘little Shrewsbury’, 1st Choice Insurance helps customers throughout the entire UK find the best value policy to protect their business.

“Our expansion into new territories will allow us to attract some really valuable and experienced people to join our company, allowing us to save more businesses time, hassle and money on their insurance. We want to let local people know we are in the area to stay. We encourage people to please get in contact to discuss career opportunities, and likewise, we welcome all local businesses to get in touch with our team to see how we can help.”

The company hopes to generate more business and create more jobs in the area, as they expand across the West Midlands. They felt that a second premises was a great way to achieve this goal.

Jason Martin, Managing Director added: “This is a new phase for the 1st Choice Insurance brand. Despite obvious obstacles, we are proud to have helped some very good quality ‘displaced professionals’ get back into a great, long term career. We see the future being very bright and cannot wait to help more businesses along the journey.”

1st Choice Insurance was launched nine years ago and has grown into a successful national company. Since moving into a bigger premises on Shrewsbury Business Park back in November 2019, the firm has been implementing major plans to grow five-fold over the next five years.

The independent insurance brokerage currently looks after more than 5,000 clients across the UK, offering a full range of commercial insurance solutions to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes and sectors across the country.