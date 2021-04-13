Reclaim Tax UK and Q Financial Services announce new partnership

Reclaim Tax UK and Q Financial Services have announced a new partnership, which will make finding tailored financial guidance and tax advice easier.

Q Financial Services and Reclaim Tax UK were recently pictured together at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, of which Reclaim Tax UK is a sponsor, and Dave Edwards one of the Directors at Q is a player

The projects which both businesses will work together on focus on utilising the expertise of each company and offering clients of either, the chance to engage with their combined services. Through their new collaboration, clients of Reclaim Tax UK will now be able to work with Q Financial Services, and vice versa.

Reclaim Tax UK are experts in tax relief, helping individuals and businesses maximise their claims. Meanwhile, Q Financial Services are equipped with the skills clients need to organise their financial planning more effectively.

The partnership is a timely blending of skills and expertise at a time when many clients are seeking a one-stop solution to their tax and financial services problems.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Q Financial Services to bring an even greater service to both new and established customers,” says Chris Jones, Managing Director of Reclaim Tax UK. “This project looks set to be extremely positive for our clients and for each company, as we continue to expand our services.”

These sentiments are echoed by Stuart Mackintosh, Director of Q Financial Services, who adds, “Finding the right tax guidance and financial advice is more important than ever before, and we’re confident that this partnership will ensure clients receive the best possible service.”