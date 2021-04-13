3.2 C
FSP stumps up support for local cricket club

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Telford based access cover manufacturer, Fabweld Steel Products (FSP), has pledged its support of Madeley Cricket Club for the third year in a row with club sponsorship.

FSP has sponsored Madeley Cricket Club for the 2021 season
FSP, which has two members of staff that play for the team, is sponsoring the local club in preparation of the beginning of the Henshalls Shropshire County Cricket League beginning in Spring.

Despite the 2020 season being condensed into a short, 12-game season, Steve Maden, Madeley’s second team captain and commercial manager, said preparations were going well for the 2021 season.

“With the support of sponsors like FSP we have been able to prepare both our team and ground for the season ahead, which will start in April. Our four senior sides, junior team and women’s team are all hugely thankful to our range of sponsors that help us keep the club running,” Steve said.

Managing director of FSP, Richard Hilton, said: “We’re delighted to support Madeley Cricket Club again this year, and as one of the oldest cricket clubs in Shropshire, we know it is a valuable part of our local community.

“With two members of the FSP team now playing for Madeley, we’d like to wish the club all the very best for the 2021 season ahead.”  

