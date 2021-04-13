Eco-friendly Shrewsbury delivery business proves popular

A brand new eco-friendly delivery business is proving popular with Shrewsbury businesses since its recent launch.

Deliv2 uses E-cargo bikes and trailers to make deliveries and collections across Shrewsbury

Deliv2, developed during lockdown, uses E-cargo bikes and trailers to make deliveries and collections across the town. And things are already taking off, with a number of businesses seeing the benefits of using them to help with their logistics, as well as contributing to reduced traffic congestion and carbon emissions.

One of these businesses is Cake.byAna, a small business born in lockdown and run by Belle Vue resident Ana Silva.

She said: “My business has really taken off recently with lots of cake deliveries to local coffee shops and people’s homes, so I was starting to struggle with doing all the deliveries myself. Then I heard about Deliv2.

“I’m so happy to be working with another local business that I can trust to deliver my cakes safely and on time and using bikes means it’s also good for the local environment, which is something a lot of my customers are really passionate about.”

The bikes have trailers that can be added to enable them to carry the equivalent of a small van load.Deliv2 has also invested in an electric van which will be able to carry out deliveries further afield, opening up even more opportunities to help local companies.

And it’s not just businesses that are set to benefit from using the new delivery company; residents can also use them for one-off deliveries or collections with riders providing a same-day service.

Deliv2 was created by Malcolm Evans and Barrie Childe, who between them have many years’ experience in logistics, design and engineering, and they’re thrilled to see their vision become a reality on the streets of Shrewsbury.

Barrie, whose career in the logistics industry has included operating at Board level for DX Group Plc., explained how the idea for the new company originated: “E-cargo bikes and electric vehicles are quickly becoming a popular choice for transporting goods around towns and cities, with easier access to busy areas and obvious reductions in air pollution and engine noise. Deliv2 will offer businesses and consumers great customer service, as well as the opportunity to increase their environmental credentials.”

Malcolm’s background in design, engineering and supply chain has been instrumental in developing the Deliv2 vision and creating the tailored delivery vehicles.

He added: “It’s fantastic to see our bikes and trailers out there in the town, and the response so far has been amazing. We’re hoping that we can form a real community with Deliv2, helping lots of small and independent shops and traders to enhance their businesses, as well as providing a fast and reliable service for local residents.”