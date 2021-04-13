15th consecutive year of apprentices at Landia

Harry Williamson has become the latest apprentice to join Whitchurch-based Landia – marking the 15th consecutive year that the pump and mixer manufacturer has offered training and career opportunities to prospective local young engineers.

Nick O’Leary, Engineering Training Co-ordinator at SBC Training (left) with Harry Williamson at Landia

19-year-old Harry, who is a former pupil at Brine Leas School, has the opportunity to secure important engineering qualifications with Landia, where he will gain valuable hands-on experience.

Paul Davies, Key Account Manager at Landia UK, said: “Prior to offering apprenticeships, we were always offering work placements to young people – and whilst of course some decide that our line of business isn’t for them – they still pick up skills that will always help them in the future”.

He added: “For many years we have worked very closely with SBC Training of Shrewsbury, who always listen to our needs. We trust them to provide just the right level of training and support that helps young people with their career goals”.

Clair Schafer from SBC Training, continued: “Landia continues to be a brilliant supporter of apprenticeships, which contribute significantly to the economic wellbeing of the area. Employers can certainly benefit from investing in the potential of the talented young people that we’re lucky to have in Shropshire”.

Harry Williamson follows Kieran Hilton, Josh Edge and Jack Foster – from Whitchurch – former apprentices – all now full-time engineers at Landia, who provide mixing and pumping solutions throughout UK and Ireland, across industries that include food processing, agriculture and renewable energy.