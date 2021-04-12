Shrewsbury gym transformed ahead of opening its doors

One of Shrewsbury’s biggest gyms has been transformed ahead of opening its doors to members today.

JD Gyms, part of JD Sports Fashion group, has transformed the former Xercise4Less Shrewsbury gym at Sundorne Retail Park, into a ‘new’ fitness facility, JD Gyms Shrewsbury.

Featuring over 300 pieces of the industry’s best cardio, strength and functional fitness equipment, the gym will also offer one of the area’s largest free weights zones, prowler/sprint track, rig and boxing area.

State-of-the-art fitness studios will play host to over 300 classes a month, all of which are included in the monthly membership price.

The gym will be open from 6am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am-8pm on Saturday and Sundays and have free parking on site.

Managing Director of JD Gyms, Alun Peacock, said: “Shrewsbury is a key location for us and we’ve been wanting to bring the JD Gyms brand here for some time as our national roll out continues. We’re incredibly excited to have transformed the old Xercise4Less gym and created a higher standard of fitness facility for the people of Shrewsbury.”