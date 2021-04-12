7.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, April 12, 2021
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury gym transformed ahead of opening its doors

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

One of Shrewsbury’s biggest gyms has been transformed ahead of opening its doors to members today.

JD Gyms, part of JD Sports Fashion group, has transformed the former Xercise4Less Shrewsbury gym at Sundorne Retail Park, into a ‘new’ fitness facility, JD Gyms Shrewsbury.

Featuring over 300 pieces of the industry’s best cardio, strength and functional fitness equipment, the gym will also offer one of the area’s largest free weights zones, prowler/sprint track, rig and boxing area. 

- Advertisement -

State-of-the-art fitness studios will play host to over 300 classes a month, all of which are included in the monthly membership price.

The gym will be open from 6am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am-8pm on Saturday and Sundays and have free parking on site.

Managing Director of JD Gyms, Alun Peacock, said: “Shrewsbury is a key location for us and we’ve been wanting to bring the JD Gyms brand here for some time as our national roll out continues. We’re incredibly excited to have transformed the old Xercise4Less gym and created a higher standard of fitness facility for the people of Shrewsbury.”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP