College helps Michal to ‘kickstart’ his finance career

Telford College has welcomed a new face to its finance department. Michal Witkowski has joined the team on a six-month placement, as part of the Government’s Kickstart scheme.

The 24-year-old, originally from Poland, completed a level two business administration apprenticeship.

After three years working at Italian food distributor Salvo 1968 Limited, he left in the hope of using his qualifications to pursue a career in a dedicated finance role.

He said: “Unfortunately I couldn’t find a finance role for two years, so I just worked odd jobs. I couldn’t afford to do a finance apprenticeship or pay for training, so I am self-taught, having studied for eight months.

“The Kickstart scheme is great for gaining experience in the finance sector, and is also giving me a normal wage for the six months I am here.

“This role at Telford College is giving me the right opportunities to progress with my career, especially in lockdown.”

Kickstart is a part of the £2 billion scheme to help young people aged 16-24 at risk of long-term unemployment.

Under the scheme, the Government funds 100% of relevant National Minimum Wage for 25 hours a week, plus associated employer National Insurance contributions and employer minimum automatic enrolment contributions.

Shropshire businesses taking on a Kickstart candidate can also apply for £1,500 per job placement available to cover their setup costs, support and training.

Telford College is acting as a ‘gateway’ intermediary for employers to help them take advantage of the Kickstart scheme.

It is working with many employers to offer placements, and provide wraparound support for participants to improve their future prospects.

Telford College’s employer engagement manager Beckie Bosworth said: “If you would like to offer a placement and would like to join other like-minded businesses who are participating in the scheme, all you need to do is let us know how many placements you have to offer, and we will do the rest.”

For more details, email engage@telfordcollege.ac.uk, call 01952 642452, or see www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/kickstart-scheme.