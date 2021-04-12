Chartered status success for Henshalls employees

Three employees at a Shropshire insurance broker are celebrating after achieving a prestigious national standard.

Sammy Hammond, Jason Ireland and Lucy Sutton

Sammy Hammond, Jason Ireland and Lucy Sutton work for Henshalls Insurance Brokers in Newport and Shrewsbury.

They have all now completed their training to be named as Chartered Insurance Practitioners, and are delighted to have been officially accredited.

Mark Freeman, from Henshalls, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of Sammy, Jason and Lucy who have worked so hard throughout this difficult year that we’ve all faced to emerge from the pandemic with their well-deserved chartered status.

“We are always keen to encourage colleagues to continue to develop their skills alongside their every day work here at Henshalls, and this is a perfect example of staff who are keen to make progress and who want to aim to be the very best.”

The trio studied for their Associateship of the Chartered Insurance Institute or Advanced Diploma by completing five modules of three assignments to earn enough points to qualify for their CII chartered status.

“As a company, we provided some administrative support but the studying was down to them to do in their own time, as well as during their working day,” said Mark.

“We also arranged full day sessions in Birmingham run by Insurance Training Partnership to help with their studies, and there was a lot of pressure as failing to complete any of the modules would have meant starting that part of their training all over again.

“We’re very proud of all three of our newly-accredited staff, and we’re looking forward to helping them to continue to build successful and productive careers in the industry.”

The Henshalls Group – incorporating Bayliss and Cooke – is now one of the region’s largest independent insurance brokers.

It has its head office at the heart of Newport town centre, and a branch in Shrewsbury to meet an increasing demand for its services in the wider Shropshire area.