The Shrewsbury Club completes £255,000 gym transformation ahead of reopening

The Shrewsbury Club has completed a £255,000 transformation of its gym ahead of reopening next week.

Dave Courteen, left, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, and club manager Alvin Ward in the newly-refurbished gym

Club members will have the first opportunity to exercise in the newly-refurbished gym, which has also been extended, from Monday, April 12.



An extensive new range of state-of-the-art cardiovascular and resistance machines have been introduced, with the refurbishment also including new flooring and redecoration to give it a fresh new feel.



Dave Courteen, managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, said: “It’s all part of our commitment to providing our members with the best possible experience.



“We know the importance of continuing to invest in our facilities, and that’s why we have pressed ahead with our plans despite what’s clearly been an exceptionally challenging 12 months financially.



“The gym refurbishment is another illustration of our determination to bounce back from being closed for much of the last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.



“We are really looking forward to our members seeing the transformation and enjoying spending time in the gym.”



Upgrading the gym is the latest investment made by The Shrewsbury Club to offer the best experience to more than 4,000 members.



Since the first national lockdown last March, the club has invested £490,000 in new projects including the opening of a popular #BASE outdoor area and an outdoor yoga pod.



The additions will enable the family-friendly health and fitness club to offer an even wider range of classes.



Members have been able to use the outdoor exercise facilities and outdoor tennis courts at the Sundorne Road venue in Shrewsbury since the first lockdown restrictions were lifted at the end of last month.



The club will return to normal opening hours with the majority of the facilities, including the spa, the swimming pool and vitality pool, now allowed to reopen, with Covid-secure guidelines in place.



Mr Courteen said: “We know the importance of continuing to invest, even when times have been difficult.



“We very much value the support of all of our members. We have kept in touch with them during the three national lockdowns to provide as much support as possible through the periods when we have had to close.



“We offered online classes and live streaming programmes, which generated lots of positive feedback and proved to be popular.



“Our dedicated and committed team are now really looking forward to welcoming all our members back.”



