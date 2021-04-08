Tudor Griffiths Group shortlisted in Builders’ Merchants Awards

A family-owned firm that has its head office in Shropshire has been shortlisted for three prestigious national awards.

TG Builders’ Merchants general manager Mark Evans and TG Group managing director Tudor Griffiths

Tudor Griffiths Group has been named as a finalist in three categories at this year’s Builders’ Merchants Awards.

Organised by Builders’ Merchants News magazine in partnership with the Builders’ Merchants Federation, the competition is always fierce and TG Group is looking forward to the online ceremony on Friday, May 14.

TG Builders’ Merchants general manager, Mark Evans, for the company, said: “It’s a real honour to have been shortlisted in not just one, but three categories, and we’re so proud of our team to have secured those finalist positions.

“This year’s competition will be very different from previous years as everything will take place online, but we’re really excited about watching the event together and finding out whether we’ve taken the titles.”

The company is in the running for:

– Kitchen and bathroom showroom of the year

– Community initiative of the year

– Builders’ Merchant of the year (6 to 20 branches)

Mark said: “The judges have said entries for the 2021 competition have led to ‘some of the highest calibre finalists they had ever seen’, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed that we beat off the competition.”

TG Builders’ Merchants has been successful in the Builders’ Merchants Awards before taking the title for best Kitchen and Bathrooms showroom for its Oswestry branch in 2019.

It has 20 full-sized kitchen and bathroom displays inside the 220 sq m store that has been created following a restructure of the existing buildings.