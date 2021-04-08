10.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 8, 2021
- Advertisement -

Tudor Griffiths Group shortlisted in Builders’ Merchants Awards

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A family-owned firm that has its head office in Shropshire has been shortlisted for three prestigious national awards.

TG Builders’ Merchants general manager Mark Evans and TG Group managing director Tudor Griffiths
TG Builders’ Merchants general manager Mark Evans and TG Group managing director Tudor Griffiths

Tudor Griffiths Group has been named as a finalist in three categories at this year’s Builders’ Merchants Awards.

Organised by Builders’ Merchants News magazine in partnership with the Builders’ Merchants Federation, the competition is always fierce and TG Group is looking forward to the online ceremony on Friday, May 14.

- Advertisement -

TG Builders’ Merchants general manager, Mark Evans, for the company, said: “It’s a real honour to have been shortlisted in not just one, but three categories, and we’re so proud of our team to have secured those finalist positions.

“This year’s competition will be very different from previous years as everything will take place online, but we’re really excited about watching the event together and finding out whether we’ve taken the titles.”

The company is in the running for:

– Kitchen and bathroom showroom of the year
– Community initiative of the year
– Builders’ Merchant of the year (6 to 20 branches)

Mark said: “The judges have said entries for the 2021 competition have led to ‘some of the highest calibre finalists they had ever seen’, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed that we beat off the competition.”

TG Builders’ Merchants has been successful in the Builders’ Merchants Awards before taking the title for best Kitchen and Bathrooms showroom for its Oswestry branch in 2019.

It has 20 full-sized kitchen and bathroom displays inside the 220 sq m store that has been created following a restructure of the existing buildings.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP