New Shrewsbury business helps locals celebrate special occasions with a difference

By Shropshire Live Business

A brand new business has launched in Shrewsbury helping people celebrate special occasions with a difference.

Picture Perfect Days offers outdoor signs for every occasion, from 100th birthdays to graduations, welcoming a baby to welcoming kids to school, getting your driving licence to celebrating a retirement.

The signs are quickly becoming the staple of any celebration, helping locals celebrate milestones in a big way.

The water-resistant signs are typically on display for 24hours and, depending on the season, they can be installed early morning to have a big surprise effect when waking up, some families choose to have them in the afternoon to surprise their loved ones on their return from school or work. 

The founder of the company, Maria, is very passionate about parties, crafts and getting people together. She was surprised with similar outdoor signs by her friends on her birthday when living in USA. Since then the idea of setting up such a novelty business in the UK kept resonating with her. Maria is after bringing huge smiles and excitement to anyone celebrating an occasion.

For more information see pictureperfectdays.co.uk.

