Two new faces join the team at Henshalls

A Shropshire insurance broker has welcomed two new team members after demand for its services grew during lockdown.

Tess Wauchope and Shannon Summers

Henshalls Insurance Brokers, in Newport and Shrewsbury, has continued to provide support and advice throughout the pandemic with all of its employees adapting to remote working from home. And now, with lockdown easing and an increase in enquiries, the team has welcomed two new colleagues.

Tess Wauchope is joining the Business insurance team as a commercial account handler and she brings with her a wealth of industry experience. She has worked with a wide range of SMEs and has also previously worked for the National Farmers’ Union.

“I was looking for a new challenge after five years of working in personal insurance and on small commercial accounts, and I was fully aware of Henshalls’ excellent reputation so decided to apply for the role.

“The opportunity will allow me to continue to develop my commercial insurance skills, and I can’t wait to finally meet the clients I’ll be working with in person.”

Shannon Summers is the second new face to join the Henshalls team, and she has started an apprenticeship in accounts. She left college with impressive business qualifications and decided on a career in the finance industry.

“I am delighted to have secured my apprenticeship role with Henshalls which will enable me to work towards my formal AAT accounting qualification while gaining day-to-day experience in the finance department.

“My new role is the first step hopefully towards a successful career in finance and I’m ready to start my journey with the support of my colleagues at Henshalls.”

Henshalls Director Mark Freeman said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Tess and Shannon to the Henshalls family, and we’re sure they will be invaluable additions to our ever-growing team.

“We have maintained our renowned standards of customer service throughout one of the most difficult years we’ve all faced, and it’s a real testimony to the dedication and commitment our employees have shown that demand for our expertise has actually increased. We’re working hard to ensure we surpass our clients’ expectations at all times, and our two new team members are already measuring up to our demanding standards incredibly well.”