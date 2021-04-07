Shrewsbury travel agent stays ahead of their competitors

Peakes Travel Elite are staying ahead of their competitors and at the forefront of customer opinion on travel with the results they have collected from an AITO travel insights survey.

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite

The survey revealed 48% of respondents would like to book a holiday in the next 12 months and uncovered that just 3% of customers are unsure about travelling again.

Being vaccinated ranked as the most important factor in deciding to book a holiday this year – which ranked higher than waiting for the removal of quarantine measures on their return and also low infection rates in the country they want to visit.

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite, is delighted that 80% of respondents would recommend their services to family, friends and colleagues – with Peakes’ helpful, friendly service being a key reason.

She said, “We are eagerly awaiting news from the Government allowing recreational travel overseas again. In the meantime, it has been great to gather research on how our customers are feeling about travel, and if the events of the last year will change how they holiday in the future. Overall, people seem optimistic and still want to plan fantastic holidays abroad, rich in culture and experiences. We know some customers aren’t ready yet, which is completely understandable. For those customers we can discuss options for 2022 and even 2023. It is never too soon to dream!

“We are hopeful the Government will make a decision well before the summer rush, and when news does come, my super team at Peakes Travel Elite are ready to help customers make that booking at long last! We are going to continue operating an appointment only system for the time being. Not only does it ensure social distancing, but it also means we can match customers to the most suited travel agent in advance. That is really important for booking the best holiday possible – speaking directly to a travel expert will always have infinitely better results than scrolling through internet pages. We are here to talk through all your dreams and wishes, as well as your concerns and worries. We can run through the new health travel protocols and pass on our expertise and reassurance.

“The last year has been tough for our business. We have worked tirelessly to rearrange and refund holidays for our customers, staying true to our commitment to premium customer service. We just want to get back to what we do best – finding the most amazing holiday experiences for our wonderful customers!

“As customers start to feel ready to book holidays abroad again, we would urge them to use a trusted travel agent to ensure they are investing in holidays with tour operators they can depend on. We can offer customers a high level of reassurance with our ATOL bonded and ABTA protected holidays. We pass on that protection to our customers, which means no matter what happens, their holiday plans are protected.”