Free training on offer to improve employability prospects

Telford College is launching a new range of free adult training courses as its commitment to the Government’s new ‘Lifetime Skills Guarantee’.

An aerial view of Telford College’s Haybridge campus

The programme is designed to deliver free, fully-funded training to adults who do not currently have an advanced technical certificate, diploma or equivalent qualification.

The level three courses will aim to help improve people’s employability prospects, removing the cost barriers which may have previously denied access to training.

Telford College is offering five courses – a foundation diploma in IT, a diploma in the principles of management, AAT accountancy, plus qualifications in maths and warehousing/logistics.

The courses will involve a mixture of on-site and remote learning, with the majority starting in September.

To enrol, or to find out more information, go to www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/courses/part-time/lifetime-skills-guarantee

Mr Guest said: “We are working more closely than ever with the local business community to ensure that we can deliver qualifications which meet the ever-changing skills requirements.

“Through initiatives such as the new Telford Skills Group, and our recently launched Engineering Hub, we are opening up regular dialogue with local businesses.

“We’re delighted to playing our part in this new Lifetime Skills Guarantee project, which will remove barriers to learning for many people at a time when they need help the most.”

In a letter to Telford College principal Graham Guest, prime minister Boris Johnson says: “We do not underestimate the challenges you have faced in the past months, working hard to do the best for your learners.

“We want to thank you for your efforts to date, and to thank you in advance for your future efforts to address the upheaval that Covid-19 has brought to the labour markets you serve.

“By delivering this programme, you will play a leading role in ensuring that more people have the skills they need to get on.”