3.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Shropshire Homes leads the way to electrical revolution

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Homes Ltd have recently announced plans for all new homes built from 2021 to include electric vehicle charging points as standard.

The first of their developments to include the charging points are Quarry Place in Ludlow, Crudgington Fields between Shrewsbury, Newport and Telford and St. Edward’s Gardens in Dorrington, where construction is now well underway.

The latest figures suggest that there are currently around 455,000 plug-in electrical vehicles on the roads in the UK, with the total having risen in recent years as the country moves away from fossil fuels towards a more sustainable transport solution.

The rapidly evolving efficiency of electrical motors combined with the phasing out of traditional combustion engines looks set to increase those numbers much further in the near future, creating a growing need for domestic charging facilities.

Managing Director Richard Shackleton says, “At Shropshire Homes we strive to build homes that meet the needs of homeowners for generations to come and are proud to extend that philosophy to include electrical vehicle charging points. We hope to make it easy for our residents to make forward-thinking choices that contribute to more sustainable lifestyles.”

To find out more, contact sales@shropshire-homes.com or call 01743 761789.

