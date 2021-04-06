Shropshire businesses set for boost with launch of restart grant scheme

Business across Shropshire are set to be given a major boost with the launch of the government’s restart grants scheme.

Eligible businesses across the county will be able to claim payments of between £2,667 and £18,000 to help the economy bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses who have successfully applied and received funding from the most recent round of the Local Restrictions Support Grant will receive a verification e-mail from Shropshire Council asking them to confirm some additional information before the money is processed.

- Advertisement -

These businesses will not need to apply again.

Those who have not yet successfully applied for LRSG but are eligible for the new fund can find further information by visiting Shropshire Council’s dedicated restart grants webpage here.

Matt Potts, business growth and inward investment manager, said:

“We are determined to help the Shropshire economy bounce back and we are delighted to be getting this whole new wave of funding out to businesses across the county.

“We are making the process as simple and as easy as possible by ensuring that businesses who have successfully applied before do not need to do so again.

“But they will receive an email asking for details to be confirmed so keep an eye out for it as the money can’t start hitting accounts until this is complete.

“We are proud of the fact that we have managed to get more than £130 million out of the door to support Shropshire businesses so far and this new funding will take that total to a whole new level.

“Shropshire Council is dedicated to ensuring the county is the perfect place to start and grow your business and ensure it thrives.”

The restart grant scheme supports businesses in reopening safely as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Who is eligible?

Eligible businesses in the non-essential retail sector may be entitled to a one-off cash grant of up to £6,000.

Eligible businesses in the hospitality, accommodation, leisure, personal care and gym sectors may be entitled to a one-off cash grant of up to £18,000.

Your business may be eligible if it is rate-paying, in the non-essential retail, hospitality, accommodation, leisure, personal care or gym sectors and trading on 1 April 2021.

You cannot get funding if your business is in administration, insolvent or has been struck off the Companies House register or has exceeded the permitted subsidy allowance.

You must notify the council if your situation changes and you no longer meet the eligibility criteria.