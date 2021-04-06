Network Telecom brought under the Enreach brand

Enreach, the fast-growing European unified communications group, has solidified its growth plans by bringing UK-based Network Telecom under the group brand.

Duncan Ward, CEO Enreach UK

Building on Network Telecom’s growing position in the UK market, the rebrand to Enreach will give customers access to a broad product offering, including fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) and flexible ICT services, and underlines the company’s ambition to be Europe’s Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) leader.

The move is part of Enreach’s larger growth strategy to create best-in-class products and services made easily available to its channels at scale. Network Telecom already successfully launched the group’s cloud telephony solution in 2020, seeing great traction in the market with 700 cloud seats sold in March, and is set to enhance this further as part of its rebranding.

Network Telecom’s rebranding takes immediate effect and brings with it an ambitious product roadmap, with Enreach committed to delivering a comprehensive group-wide product portfolio to the UK market by the end 2021, including CCaaS, Chat AI, EPOS and multi-channel sales solutions, as well as an upgrade to its proprietary cloud telephony solution, Enreach Contact.

Stijn Nijhuis, CEO Enreach said, “Today we celebrate Network Telecom rebranding to Enreach, another milestone in our journey to become Europe’s UCaaS leader. Network Telecom has established itself as a key player in the UK market, providing businesses across the country with the support and products they need to work smarter, from anywhere and from any device, at home as easily as in the office. As the UK direct business of Enreach, the team will be working directly with users to deliver the latest technology and innovations, from which existing customers and partners will benefit.”

Duncan Ward, CEO Enreach UK, said: “This rebranding symbolises Network Telecom’s integration within Enreach, as part of our shared, synergised growth journey. As Enreach, we can further support our customers with access to new products and a dedication to our customer experience, as well as being associated with this stronger, unified brand.”