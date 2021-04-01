Telford & Wrekin Council celebrates success of new Kickstart jobs scheme

Just weeks into its new Kickstart employment programme for young people, Telford & Wrekin Council has already filled the first 16 roles and is preparing for 25 more.

Over the course of this year, the Council will offer 100 employment opportunities to young people across the borough.

More than 70 people applied for the first 16 roles and were offered support from the council’s Job Box service with applications and interview tips – including online training support.

Cllr Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education and Lifelong Learning, said:

“Kickstart has proved to be a fantastic initiative and we are proud to support it.

“We are helping get young people back into work at this incredibly difficult period, a year on from the start of the first COVID lockdown. We are delighted to be able to announce that there are more opportunities on the horizon.”

The Council will be advertising 25 new roles from end of this month with a view to starting work in May. The roles include Climate Change and Sustainability Assistant plus Project Officers in Adult Social Care/Mental Health.

In total 100 employment opportunities will be offered in 2021, with further roles set to be advertised in July, September and November.

Council partners Idverde and Balfour Beatty are also taking part in the initiative, employing Kickstart recruits.

Balfour Beatty spokesman David Albert said:

“As a new initiative, we weren’t sure of how it was going to work, however all those involved in the Kickstart initiative have guided us and advised us superbly. Throughout, the process has been slick and efficient and the calibre of those being matched to the positions has been great.

“We have been impressed with those that have joined the team; they’ve shown enthusiasm, creativity and a keenness to make an impact on projects which is already beginning to shape improved internal processes. So much so that we’ve re-visited where else we could provide an opportunity to 16-24yr olds in the local area.

“We are looking forward to our continued involvement in the scheme.”