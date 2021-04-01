Good2Great signs up 100th business to its Step Up programme

A free programme aimed at helping Shropshire and Telford business people to develop their skills and expertise to get their new business ideas off the ground has reached an important milestone.

Kelly Page and business partner Katie Evans have set up Twin Oaks HR

Bridgnorth-based business consultancy Good2Great has signed up the 100th start up business since the launch of its Step Up programme in November 2020.

Telford-based Kelly Page and business partner Katie Evans have set up Twin Oaks HR, and are the 100th new business to benefit from the initiative, which helps existing companies to grow, as well as new start ups.

“It’s a fantastic milestone to reach – helping 100 firms in five months has been challenging and rewarding. We look forward to seeing how they all flourish in the months and years to come,” said Sally Themans of Good2Great.

The Step Up Business Programme is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council on behalf of partners Shropshire Council.

It is delivered by Good2Great and provides free help and mentoring to anyone starting or running a business.

“Because of the pandemic, our weekly sessions are delivered virtually over Zoom, with the meetings presented by business advisors who have all started and operated their own businesses so have real empathy and can help people avoid making common mistakes. The programme also presents opportunities for networking and sharing ideas through the use of breakout rooms.”

Katie Evans and Kelly Page of Twin Oaks HR, who provide small to medium sized companies an all-round human resources service, said they are finding the course really helpful.

“We are using the literature provided to make our marketing more effective and we enjoy being part of the support network you get with Good2Great,” explained Katie.

Kelly said she would definitely recommend the course as they had made great connections and the Good2Great team had been really supportive and welcoming.

The programme comprises eight master classes as well as individual coaching, structured support and added help where and when needed.

Sally Themans concluded: “If you have a burning desire to take control of your life and your career then this is a great place to start. We find that it gives people the confidence and encouragement they need to make a success of being in business.”