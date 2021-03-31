18.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
- Advertisement -

Telford based home-care provider celebrates 10th anniversary

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Telford based home-care organisation Hands on Care are celebrating 10 years in business.

Mandy Hands, Founder and Registered Manager
Mandy Hands, Founder and Registered Manager

The independent, family-run business offer a range of in-home care services, including personal care services, social care services and cleaning services.

Founded by Mandy Hands, an experienced Healthcare Manager and graduate of the University of Wolverhampton in 2011, Mandy, began the business single handedly.

- Advertisement -

Within the first two years, Hands on Care had employed fifteen members of staff, and now employs sixty-five – a 333% growth in team members.

Over the last decade, Mandy has witnessed changes within the care industry including the introduction of the 2014 Care Act and the 2018 Data Protection Act.

Both have changed the way that care providers are regulated, and enabled people to choose to be cared for at home for longer – a benefit to both care receivers and care providers such as Hands on Care.

Mandy is looking forward to growing Hands on Care further, with plans to invest in additional premises in Telford from which the Hands on Care team will continue to cover the Telford, Shrewsbury, South Staffordshire and Wolverhampton areas.

Commenting on the growth of the business, and her plans for the next 10 years, Mandy Hands, Founder and Registered Manager at said; “Our aim as an organisation is to make life easier for people who choose to be cared for in their own homes. We believe that it’s important to give our clients the opportunity to live independently, for as long as they possibly can.“

Mandy continued; “Our hope is that by growing the business further, and consequently employing more staff and increasing our client hours, we will be able to help more people to maintain their independence in their own homes.”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP