Telford based home-care provider celebrates 10th anniversary

Telford based home-care organisation Hands on Care are celebrating 10 years in business.

Mandy Hands, Founder and Registered Manager

The independent, family-run business offer a range of in-home care services, including personal care services, social care services and cleaning services.

Founded by Mandy Hands, an experienced Healthcare Manager and graduate of the University of Wolverhampton in 2011, Mandy, began the business single handedly.

Within the first two years, Hands on Care had employed fifteen members of staff, and now employs sixty-five – a 333% growth in team members.

Over the last decade, Mandy has witnessed changes within the care industry including the introduction of the 2014 Care Act and the 2018 Data Protection Act.

Both have changed the way that care providers are regulated, and enabled people to choose to be cared for at home for longer – a benefit to both care receivers and care providers such as Hands on Care.

Mandy is looking forward to growing Hands on Care further, with plans to invest in additional premises in Telford from which the Hands on Care team will continue to cover the Telford, Shrewsbury, South Staffordshire and Wolverhampton areas.

Commenting on the growth of the business, and her plans for the next 10 years, Mandy Hands, Founder and Registered Manager at said; “Our aim as an organisation is to make life easier for people who choose to be cared for in their own homes. We believe that it’s important to give our clients the opportunity to live independently, for as long as they possibly can.“

Mandy continued; “Our hope is that by growing the business further, and consequently employing more staff and increasing our client hours, we will be able to help more people to maintain their independence in their own homes.”