One year to go for Shropshire’s newest, most stylish wedding venue

The opening of Shropshire’s newest, luxury wedding venue begins its one-year countdown with happy couples already booked to walk down the aisle from 2nd April 2022.

A view of Stockton House from the driveway

The impact of COVID-19 over the last 12 months has been really tough for many hospitality businesses. But the team at Stockton House have used the time to totally refurbish the Georgian building to create a unique and stylish venue ready for a wedding resurgence. Over the latest lockdown, couples have been arranging video calls and taking private virtual tours around the house and grounds and Stockton’s diary is already filling up.

Nestled in 8,500 acres of countryside on the Apley Estate near Bridgnorth, Stockton House is an idyllic wedding venue that is currently an exciting renovation project. The grade II* listed building was given the go ahead by Shropshire Council and English Heritage in 2020 and the team is now well-under-way with plans with bookings already into double figures for their first weddings next year.

This luxurious, boutique wedding venue is the exciting new project of award-winning wedding caterers Caviar & Chips in partnership with the Apley Estate. Co-founders Jonathan Carter-Morris and Marc Hornby started plans with Lord Hamilton of Dalzell and the estate team back in 2018. They saw a great opportunity to bring the exceptional wedding experience their guests were having through their bespoke catering offer and capture it in their own unique wedding venue.

Built in 1702 as a Rectory to the church of St Chad just 100 yards down the lane, Stockton House was a family home for over 300 years but has been unoccupied for five years. Owned by the Apley Estate and steeped in history, the stylish Georgian building will be brought back to life with seven luxurious double bedrooms and a 100-seat secret walled garden dining room and all expertly designed by one of the UK’s leading architects to take in the breathtaking views and scenery of Shropshire and the surrounding estate.

Co-founder of Caviar Chips, Marc Hornby said:

“Meticulous planning to create something special at Stockton House started way back in 2018 and so with just one year to go, it’s very exciting to see our visonn becoming reality! With weddings typically taking anywhere between 12 to 18 months to plan, we’re now receiving bookings for weddings in 2022 and 2023.

The last year with lockdowns and COVID-19 impacting on the wedding industry has certainly created its challenges. Our award-winning wedding catering business has been on pause since last March. On the plus side, this has enabled us to pour all our efforts into restoring Stockton House which will be opening its magnificent doors at what we hope will be the perfect time with so many couples now looking to plan their perfect wedding day.”

Jonathan and Marc are committed to delivering something special to meet the needs of each couple. At Stockton House they’ll be using local suppliers and produce including the Apley Farm Shop and the farms across the Estate itself to create a venue that celebrates the best that Shropshire can offer.

Executive Chef and Co-founder, Jonathan Carter-Morris, added:

“We’ve already started creating example menus that couples can choose from at Stockton House. Importantly, when it comes to food and drink, each couple will be able to create something unique – there are no set formulas as we know each couple will have their own individual ideas. There are some fantastic ingredients and produce on our doorstep in both food and drink and Stockton House will be a great place to showcase it. I can’t wait to get in the kitchen!”