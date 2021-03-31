18.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
mfg Solicitors unveil new associate for Telford office

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

mfg Solicitors has announced the appointment of experienced lawyer Andy Ward who joins the company as an associate solicitor at the firm’s Telford office.

David Raymont, Andy Ward and Michael Payne
David Raymont, Andy Ward and Michael Payne

Mr Ward will provide expert commercial property legal services and advice to clients across Shropshire, the wider West Midlands and beyond.

Working with partners David Raymont and Michael Payne, Mr Ward brings a wealth of experience from advising clients in the pub, brewery and licensed premises trade, ranging from a listed PLC to small and medium enterprises and individuals.

He also specialises in acting on behalf of charities.

Mr Ward said: “I’m delighted to be joining mfg, with its reputation across various practice areas and an excellent and longstanding reputation for providing legal services across the Midlands.

“I’m looking forward to using my experience to assist clients in managing their property portfolios and continuing to grow the firm’s commercial property offering here in Telford.”

David Raymont added: “We are really pleased to be able to announce Andy Ward’s arrival as an associate solicitor with mfg.

“His expertise in the pub and licensed premises trade will be vital to clients in that sector, particularly as they work to rebuild their businesses after a year of lockdowns and restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

News

News

Sport

Sport

Business

Business

Features

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Taste

