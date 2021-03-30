Telford Accountants’ offers a new approach to numbers for local businesses

Local accountants, ChadStone Accountancy and Tax Ltd, is continuing to provide A Fresh Perspective on numbers for local businesses to help them achieve success.

Members of the ChadStone team

The launch of their new podcast, Paint By Numbers, will offer personal, straight-talking business advice, minus the accountancy jargon that strikes fear in business owners everywhere.

This new, free way of providing advice, tips and relatable humour to the business community is another way ChadStone is encouraging the success of local businesses.

Each episode is hosted by ChadStone owners Alex and Rob, along with ChadStone manager Dave, who have made a name in the Shropshire business community as the modern, no-nonsense accounting team of ChadStone.

Already offering three monthly networking events for local businesses, the Paint By Numbers podcast is the latest addition to the free resources regularly provided to business owners thanks to ChadStone.

The podcast covers the many realities of modern business, from jumping in and just getting started with a new business venture, to the various blunders that can arise along the way. The hosts go through all the twists and turns of business, that small and mid-size business owners are likely to face.

This advice, coupled with the progressive, down-to-earth approach ChadStone is known for, is proving to be a hit in Shropshire’s business community.

Rob Chadderton, co-owner of ChadStone said, “The podcast is there to provide useful insights to local business owners in a way that works for them. Whether that’s during a commute, on a walk or over a beer, Paint By Numbers is there to offer honest advice and support to every business owner, no matter where they’re at”

He went on to say, “We get that owning a business is overwhelming and often lonely, so we want to open up the conversation and offer relatability and solutions. Paint By Numbers is there to be something we can all have a discussion about and raise a drink over”

The podcast will cover the ups and downs all business owners face, with professional advice, and the much-needed realism people are craving. From landing their best clients to getting duped by overpromising marketing teams, ChadStone offers their own experience to help others grow.

Paint By Numbers is a refreshing look at business and how you can have a bit of fun while making success happen on your own terms.

The podcast will venture beyond day-to-day business management tactics by diving into the little things that make businesses stand out and succeed.

Paint By Numbers is a podcast for the modern UK entrepreneur. It’s for people who want to succeed in business, but don’t believe in stuffy dress codes or people-pleasing. It’s an honest look at what it means to be a business today.

Alex, Rob, and Dave are based in the Shropshire, but the podcast is helpful for anyone interested in improving their business skills and hearing about realistic situations many business owners will find themselves in.

Paint By Numbers is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Anchor, and other popular podcast platforms, and each episode is around 30 minutes long.