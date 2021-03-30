Shropshire galvanisers to create 45 jobs after landing major contract haul

The boss of a Telford-based galvanizing business has appealed for people to come forward for more than 45 new jobs currently available.

Sophie Williams, Finance Director & General Manager at Corbetts the Galvanizers

Sophie Williams, Finance Director & General Manager at Corbetts the Galvanizers, is urging individuals who may have been made redundant during the pandemic to consider a career in the sector.

General operatives, forklift truck drivers, administrative staff and middle management roles are all in demand after the company secured a string of new orders in construction, street furniture, transport, utilities and a world-first collaboration with Fastline Steel Services that will see it galvanize over 15,000 tonnes of perimeter steel fencing every year.

- Advertisement -

The business, which has remained operational throughout Covid-19, is also in the process of launching its new Iron Duke Academy that will give each individual a tailored development plan with the promise of rewards and recognition for loyalty and performance.

“We’ve come through a very challenging economic time in a really strong position and now we are pressing the button on a major expansion drive that will initially create 45 new jobs, with more to follow,” explained Sophie.

“There are a range of positions available across our administrative function and on the shopfloor, where we are just in the process of introducing a third shift to cope with increases in demand.”



She continued: “Galvanizing can be seen as a tough sector and it is definitely hard work, but for the right person it can be a hugely secure job and we’re investing a lot of time and effort into providing the best conditions and incentives in our industry.”

Corbetts the Galvanizers has been supplying world class hot dip galvanizing to thousands of customers across the UK and Europe for 160 years.

This process is the most effective and environmentally friendly way to protect steel from the elements and provides a long-term solution to corrosion (rust) and maintenance free protection in excess of 100 years.

It was taken over in 2017 by Ardenton Capital and this marked a paradigm shift in direction from the previous owners, reflected in the modern employee-centric culture that is now in place.

In addition to industry-leading pay rates and training opportunities, the firm has also introduced more softer benefits, including free hot drinks, vouchers for Christmas, Easter Eggs for the family and regular fish and chips as a ‘thank you’ for hard work.

“We made a conscious decision to listen to staff more and incorporate their ideas over the last twelve months,” added Sophie.

“This has resulted in management being more visible on the shopfloor, the introduction of staff committees to give a more collective voice and the chance for our international workers to benefit from English and Maths lessons that we pay for.”

She concluded: “The Iron Duke Academy is the next big development. It will provide an overarching process for every operative who joins us, starting with initial induction, health and safety advice and a training plan that allows them to work in different departments, including using forklift trucks, overhead cranes, pre-treatment acid management and in the zinc pot process.

“The first year of the skills ladder gets them the Iron Duke Bronze Award, which paves the way for new training and skills, eventually culminating in the Gold Award. This rewards them with additional holiday and internal recognition, not to mention progression routes to becoming a supervisor or manager.”