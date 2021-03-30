Local recruitment firm train students for the world of work

Team4You, a local recruitment firm, lent a hand to anxious year 11 students who were preparing to take the next steps in their careers in the middle of a global pandemic.

Recruitment Consultant at Team4You Otis Powell, Branch Manager at Team4You Jess Bailey

Students in their final year of secondary school have been feeling unmotivated ever since their GCSE exams were cancelled. As they reached the end of their five-year school journey, many of them were left wondering what the point of working hard was if their future grades were already decided on.

That’s where Team4You’s Branch Manager, Jess Bailey, came in.

Jess delivered a virtual talk to a group of year 11 students and gave them advice on how to build their confidence as they prepare to leave school and jump into college and apprenticeships.

It can be difficult to go through such a formative time period in your teens but dealing with all of those changes during the middle of a pandemic is even more difficult. That’s why Jess kept the Team4You values at the core of her talk and put a special emphasis on discussing mental health and welfare with the students.

Having missed out on so much teaching over the last year, Jess knew the pupils were feeling neglected and that their mental health had likely took a hit.

Branch Manager, Jess Bailey, said: “At Team4You we understand the importance of engaging and motivating the next generation to empower them to take control of their careers from an early age, by preparing themselves for the working world through building their CV and profile.”

One of Team4You’s core ethos principles is to be open and honest. Knowing that students had felt led on over the course of the last two academic years, with promises of in-person teaching followed by mock tests for exams that weren’t ever going to happen, the team felt it was crucial to be realistic with the students about what was awaiting them in the world of work.

Making the leap from school to employment, or even just to further education, is an extremely daunting experience. Jess’ masterclass gave the students the facts they needed to know to succeed in their future careers. Her morale boost inspired the students to take back control of their learning experiences and strive to work hard and achieve their goals.

Jess went on to say, “I enjoyed my time with the students who seemed happier and more confident after the session. It’s nice to give something back and know we’re helping the next generation feel excited about their next step.”

Now that the year 11s have a clear idea about what to expect in the next few years, they can move forwards confidently with skills that will help them attract employers and secure their career aspirations.