Shrewsbury security company wins place on £1.1billion facilities framework

Shrewsbury-based business protection company, Expeditious Services, has successfully won a place on Fusion21’s ‘Workplace and Facilities’ procurement framework. This framework is worth over £1.1billion over 4 years.

Expeditious Services

Expeditious Services has been chosen as one of 60 UK businesses for their expert skillset and commitment to social value, earning them a place on the renowned framework alongside many multi-national organisations. This public procurement process is designed to meet the needs of local authorities, NHS trusts, blue-light organisations, education providers and central government. Service providers work with these organisations to them make a public and social impact, whilst delivering excellence and compliance.

Expeditious Services is a security and business protection provider, specialising in working with large Facilities Management clients across the country. They also support small to medium-sized organisations and independent businesses across their home-county of Shropshire, keeping their people and properties safe with their range of security support services.

- Advertisement -

As well as being a leading provider of manned guarding, Expeditious Services is focusing on resilient technology to better protect businesses and people within security and other service-led industries. It is this thirst for innovation and drive to make working in demanding jobs more streamlined, which aided them in the successful framework award.

Fusion21 also heavily took into consideration social value and the impact of an organisation on the wellbeing of employees and communities when deciding the award. Expeditious’ own values – ‘Be Kind’, ‘Be You’, ‘Keep Well’, ‘Excellence Always’, ‘Think Freely’ – are permeated into everything they do, giving great attention to supporting the local community as well as physical and mental wellbeing.

Expeditious Services Commercial Director, Julie Hulme says “We are delighted to have been selected for the Fusion21 Framework agreement and believe it will open up a host of opportunities for us, propelling our growth over the coming years. I am very proud of the Sales and Marketing “Inception” team for developing such a compelling bid. We have had some very positive feedback about it from the Fusion21 Team.

“We were particularly pleased to be awarded this framework because of the emphasis on Social Value; something extremely important to our core company mission. The whole team are keenly excited for the next stages in building relationships with clients also passionate about making a positive impact on staff and local communities they work in.”