Specialist advice for employers on offer at webinar

Business owners and professionals are being given the chance to hear from legal specialists about the latest considerations for employers regarding COVID-19.

John Merry, head of employment at Lanyon Bowdler

Lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler’s employment team are holding a webinar on April 22 at 11am, which is open to anyone with an interest in the current legal situation for employers.

John Merry, head of employment at Lanyon Bowdler, said the session would focus on a range of issues.

He said: “This webinar will be useful to employers across all sectors, and we are expecting it to be very popular.

“We will be looking at a number of important developments regarding the responsibility of employers regarding COVID-19 and the safety of their staff.

“Discussions will include the employment implications of COVID-19 vaccination, such as whether an employer can make vaccination mandatory for existing and/or future employees.

“We will advise how employers can deal with a refusal or reluctance by an employee to return to the workplace once restrictions are lifted, and we will talk about dealing with requests from staff to continue homeworking. We will also discuss workplace COVID-19 testing.”

People joining the webinar will be given the opportunity to ask questions during the session, and request further advice if necessary.

For more information and to book a place, visit Eventbrite and search ‘COVID-19 and Employment – Current Considerations’ or follow this link: https://bit.ly/2OKHzTs