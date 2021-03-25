New fine food shop opens in Wellington

A new fine food shop has opened in the heart of a Shropshire town after a £80,000 investment programme.

Anthony’s of Wellington Butchery and Farm Shop in Market Street

Anthony Nicholls is fulfilling a lifelong ambition to launch the venture in Wellington – in defiance of High Street trends.

Creating at least three new jobs, Anthony’s of Wellington Butchery and Farm Shop in Market Street will specialise in high class locally-sourced food and now employs a team of ten people.

“It has been a dream for many years to open my own business and I am sure it is going to be a welcome addition to the retail offer in Wellington,” said Anthony, who previously worked for now-retired town butcher Ken Francis for 32 years.

“It was my mum, who sadly passed away last year aged 90, who always wanted to run a shop but she never realised that aim.

“I am now using my inheritance from her to plough into the new business and we are pleased to have secured such a prime location in the heart of Wellington.”

The premises has benefited from a £80,000 refurbishment, including insulation, total rewiring and replacement lighting throughout.

The shop will offer locally-farmed meat, Packington outdoor reared pork, Russell’s Pies, Rowlands of Shrewsbury produce, artisan bread from Bread and Loaf, cakes from Ami’s Bakehouse, real ale from Finney’s Brewery, Iron and Fire coffee and condiments from Wild Goose Food.”

“These are just a few of our Shropshire suppliers. Our range will gradually increase to offer all one might expect at a quality farm retailer and we will also have a barista run coffee shop.

“The expansion and success of the shop is made possible due to the hard work, passion and enthusiasm of the team for delivering fine local food in a traditional way to the town of Wellington and beyond.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved so far and many heartfelt thanks go to the many people, including our wonderful customers, our who have contributed support, time, energy, effort, money, skill and enthusiasm into helping me realise the new shop.

“Lastly, thanks to my mum for the wherewithal as I can now fulfil for her dream,” said Anthony.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington, which helps promote the community, the town and businesses, said: “This is such a welcome addition to Wellington. Anthony is an experienced and popular retailer, who has gone above and beyond to support the town – always getting behind promotions and things going on – he even puts up the bunting in The Square every year. We wish him all the very best.”