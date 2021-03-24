Three Shropshire towns to be transformed by new fibre optic broadband build

Fibre broadband company Full Fibre Limited has announced Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Wem are in the first round of its Fibre to the Premise network expansion in Shropshire.

Full Fibre are already live in some areas across Shrewsbury.

The company has announced plans to offer supercharged connectivity to 100,000 UK homes and businesses this year. Deployment has already started in Shrewsbury and will soon follow in Oswestry and Wem.

These towns are 3 of the 11 market towns that have previously been overlooked by other major infrastructure providers who have concentrated on the larger cities. Now these unserved areas will benefit from Full Fibre’s latest build plans within the next 12 months.

Full Fibre is backed by the international investment fund Basalt, who have carefully selected these Shropshire towns to mark the start of Full Fibre’s 2025 goal of reaching over 500,000 premises.

The UK is delivering more and more gigabit infrastructure, but with the majority of fibre being built in dense urban areas and cities, the urban/rural digital divide continues. With the impacts of COVID-19 still very much around, Full Fibre’s FTTP (Fibre to the Premise) investment into these market towns will unlock social mobility and will fuel a much-needed economic recovery.

By having access to a new, fibre-optic connection, businesses and residents will be able to enjoy the vast benefits of faster broadband, including faster downloads, seamless streaming, uninterrupted calls with love ones and a reliable, future-proof connection that is not affected by the time of day or weather.

The new infrastructure will help rebuild communities that have been impacted by the lockdowns. Local schools, hospitality, high streets, offices and those working from home will be taken into the new digital age, helping to kickstart the local economy as we begin to leave COVID-19 restrictions behind.

“Full Fibre recognises the national necessity for both residents and businesses to upgrade to ultrafast fibre services, if they are to embrace modern digital services and educational tools. These chosen areas are currently restricted to ageing copper connections, not meeting with the needs of modern, homeworking families. It’s vital that everyone in a community gets access to ultrafast, reliable services and the opportunities that come with it.” said Oliver Helm.

Full Fibre says that more information on timeframes will be released as delivery plans in the areas specified are confirmed.