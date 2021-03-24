8.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
New cycle courier service launches in Shrewsbury

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A new cycle courier services has launched in Shrewsbury offering a green, sustainable and cost-effective service.

Keith Jepson, owner of Max Bike Cycle Couriers
Max Bikes Cycle Couriers has been set up by Keith Jepson, owner and rider, who is making deliveries by bicycle, e-bike and cargo bike in the town.

Speaking of the launch Keith said: “Bicycle is the best way of getting around town, Shrewsbury is an ancient market town and has a number of small cobbled and narrow streets, particularly in the historic part of the town and ebikes are the perfect way to access these areas.

“It’s amazing to be helping small businesses get back on their feet and connect with customers in a fun and sustainable way. Helping Shrewsbury with its carbon footprint and helping to cut down on van deliveries in the town is a strong part of our ethos and it has been well received by Shrewsbury businesses and the wider community.”

Keith is currently working with independent stores, delivering local produce in a sustainable way.

Keith added: “We are running deliveries for an artisan baker, a florist, gift shops, a book shop and a number of varied independent stores.

“No job is too small or too large…we have bespoke packages available…simply give us a call to talk about your delivery needs.

“We use a variety of bikes including e-bikes with trailers and a Benno Etility Boost Cargo Bike from Ison Distribution.

“The Benno Etility Boost is an amazingly capable e-cargo bike…fast, powerful, capable, manoeuvrable and fun. It rides like a normal ebike with 24” wheels that shorten the wheel base making it compact yet still able to carry large loads.

“If you’re a Shrewsbury business looking for a delivery partner in the town, then drop us a line.”

