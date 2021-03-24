Free digital advice to help small businesses recover from pandemic

A Shropshire web tech expert is giving up his time to make sure businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic get the digital support they need to recover.

Clickingmad Ltd Managing Director Shaun Carvill

Shaun Carvill, managing director of Bridgnorth-based website agency Clickingmad, said Covid-19 had forced nearly all businesses to re-evaluate their use of digital technology and with many still looking at how best to adapt, he wanted to help by offering free one-to-one advice through a new programme called ‘Ask the Expert’.

Launching this month, the free, expert advice sessions aim to support businesses to evaluate the effectiveness of their current digital assets such as their website so that they can plan for improvements and drive growth.

Mr Carvill said: “The coronavirus pandemic has irreversibly shifted the way we do business and the reliance on digital technology is greater than ever before.

“With so many businesses forced to close their physical premises during the national lockdowns and the lack of opportunities to sell goods and services face to face across all sectors of industry, websites have fast become the number one asset for many businesses.

“Making sure they function effectively is therefore critical and that’s what these sessions are about.

“We’re offering businesses the opportunity to receive a free website review to help them identify how they can improve the effectiveness of their website in order to capitalise on inquiries.

“Things like the download speed of images, whether websites are mobile friendly, and the ease of navigation can all make a difference to overall website performance.”

In addition to a website review, Mr Carvill will also help business owners identify other digital improvements they can make to boost their online presence including how to get noticed in online searches.

The programme launch comes as the Government encourages businesses to sign up to its new Help to Grow digital scheme announced as part of the budget to improve productivity through funded support for digital solutions.

Mr Carvill said: “The fact that the Government has also recognised the need to support small businesses by helping to boost digital skills is great news. This combined with our digital support programme means businesses across Shropshire will be able to reach new customers and boost their online trade.”

Clickingmad has been providing website services to businesses for 21 years and has a successful track record of supporting local, regional and national clients across a range of industry sectors.

To take part in the new Ask the Expert sessions email sales@clickingmad.com or contact 01746 769612.