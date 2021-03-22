8 C
Shropshire
Monday, March 22, 2021
- Advertisement -

Mix it with the Best winner claims prize

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A creative teenager has been named as the winner of a novel design project run by a Shropshire firm.

TG Concrete General Manager Dave Morris presents competition winner Emma Leraistre with her prize
TG Concrete General Manager Dave Morris presents competition winner Emma Leraistre with her prize

Emma Leraistre who is 14 and from Eardington, near Bridgnorth, entered the “Mix it with the Best” competition organised by Tudor Griffiths Group.

The company wanted to officially mark the opening of its latest concrete plant at Chartwell Park in Bridgnorth, and invited amateur artists and photographers to come up with a very special image.

- Advertisement -

The aim was to create an iconic Bridgnorth-themed design to decorate one of the brand-new mixer trucks based at the new plant, and Emma’s picture of the town’s iconic cliff railway was chosen as the winner.

Tudor Griffiths said: “We were delighted with the response we received and had all kinds of images sent in featuring various points of interest in the town – from the Severn Valley Railway to riverside scenes, and in painting and photographic styles, so it was a really difficult choice to pick a winner.

“But we believed that Emma’s drawing of the cliff railway perfectly celebrated our new plant’s links to the town, and it’s great that she will now be able to see the specially-decorated vehicle as it travels around the local area.”

Emma visited the Chartwell Park plant to see the mixer truck and to receive her prize of a Kindle Fire from TG Concrete General Manager Dave Morris.

“I was really shocked to hear I’d won the prize and to see my design on the side of the mixer truck was incredible. I’ve seen it out and about on the local roads since and it’s always great to think that everyone will know I created the image.”

The new concrete plant in Bridgnorth created six new jobs, and it’s the latest addition to TG Group’s network of plants across Shropshire, Cheshire, and North and Mid Wales.

The facility can produce up to 80 cubic metres of concrete per hour, and the company has invested in six new mixer trucks to serve customers in a wider geographical area. The Bridgnorth site offers concrete products to suit all commercial, residential and DIY projects including dry screed, liquid screed, self-compacting concrete, and coloured concrete.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP