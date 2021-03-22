Mix it with the Best winner claims prize

A creative teenager has been named as the winner of a novel design project run by a Shropshire firm.

TG Concrete General Manager Dave Morris presents competition winner Emma Leraistre with her prize

Emma Leraistre who is 14 and from Eardington, near Bridgnorth, entered the “Mix it with the Best” competition organised by Tudor Griffiths Group.

The company wanted to officially mark the opening of its latest concrete plant at Chartwell Park in Bridgnorth, and invited amateur artists and photographers to come up with a very special image.

The aim was to create an iconic Bridgnorth-themed design to decorate one of the brand-new mixer trucks based at the new plant, and Emma’s picture of the town’s iconic cliff railway was chosen as the winner.

Tudor Griffiths said: “We were delighted with the response we received and had all kinds of images sent in featuring various points of interest in the town – from the Severn Valley Railway to riverside scenes, and in painting and photographic styles, so it was a really difficult choice to pick a winner.

“But we believed that Emma’s drawing of the cliff railway perfectly celebrated our new plant’s links to the town, and it’s great that she will now be able to see the specially-decorated vehicle as it travels around the local area.”

Emma visited the Chartwell Park plant to see the mixer truck and to receive her prize of a Kindle Fire from TG Concrete General Manager Dave Morris.

“I was really shocked to hear I’d won the prize and to see my design on the side of the mixer truck was incredible. I’ve seen it out and about on the local roads since and it’s always great to think that everyone will know I created the image.”

The new concrete plant in Bridgnorth created six new jobs, and it’s the latest addition to TG Group’s network of plants across Shropshire, Cheshire, and North and Mid Wales.

The facility can produce up to 80 cubic metres of concrete per hour, and the company has invested in six new mixer trucks to serve customers in a wider geographical area. The Bridgnorth site offers concrete products to suit all commercial, residential and DIY projects including dry screed, liquid screed, self-compacting concrete, and coloured concrete.