New pizza takeaway to open on Shrewsbury’s Harlescott Lane

A new pizza takeaway is to open on Shrewsbury’s Harlescott Lane after completing the letting of a well located unit.

Caprinos Pizza has completed the letting of Unit 2, Harlescott Lane, Shrewsbury

Caprinos Pizza operates a number of takeaways across England and Wales, and this will be their first in Shropshire.

The company will be based at Unit 2, Harlescott Lane, a single storey retail unit that extends to approximately 600 sq ft and has a prominent roadside location.

A5 planning consent to become a hot food takeaway had already been granted.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “We are pleased to have agreed a letting with Caprinos Pizza and the takeaway will prove to be another popular addition to the area.

“We have now successfully let all four units at Harlescott Lane, an established retail parade which provides versatile accommodation, including the likes of Greggs, Hatchers Solicitors and a fitness centre.

“The unit which will be home to Caprinos Pizza benefits from a new shop front, together with on-street car parking immediately to the front of the premises, with additional car parking facilities to the rear.”

