Jules Convenience raises £1,850 for Sport for Noah

Telford business, Jules Convenience, has raised £1,850 for charity, Sport for Noah.

Vice Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Colonel Mark Cuthbert-Brown; Councillor for Hadley & Leegomery, Leon Murray; Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, Amrik Jhawar; Surjit & Julie Duhra of Jules Convenience

The funds raised will contribute towards the purchase of a powered wheelchair for nine-year-old Noah Stevenson-Lea from Lawley, who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the age of three.

Due to his condition, he has become less ambulant and requires a powered wheelchair to enable him to move safely.

Jules Convenience, located on Haybridge Road in Hadley, held an in-store raffle which took place on Mothering Sunday (14 March) with Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, Amrik Jhawar, Vice Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Colonel Mark Cuthbert-Brown and Councillor for Hadley & Leegomery, Leon Murray, pulling the winning tickets.

The first prize was a large cuddly bear, donated by the Sahota family in Ketley, with other toys and treats amongst the second and third place prizes.

Julie Duhra, owner of Jules Convenience, regularly supports both national and local charities and hosts fundraising events in the local community.

She said: “We wanted to support a local family as family is very much at the heart of our community. Our aim was to raise £1,000 so I’m delighted we’ve exceeded our expectations and would like to thank everyone who has donated. The money raised will help make a real difference to Noah and his family.”

Amrik Jhawar, Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, said: “Well done to the team at Jules Convenience who have done a great job in raising money for a fantastic cause.”

As well as the charity raffle, the team at Jules Convenience hand delivered cake boxes to residents at the Haybridge Hall retirement scheme.

Julie added: “I sadly lost my mum to cancer two years ago and Mother’s Day is always a difficult day but this year we wanted to do something which would bring joy to many local mothers who may not be able to see their children due to the pandemic.”