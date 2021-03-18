Aaron and Partners complete 2,300 miles in salute to Captain Sir Tom Moore

A team of solicitors from a Shrewsbury-based law firm have clocked up more than 2,300 miles as part of an effort to raise much-needed funds for two children’s charities.

With five of the firm’s specialist departments taking part in the challenge, individuals committed to the challenge of walking at least 100 miles during February in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who famously completed 100 laps of his garden last April ahead of his 100th birthday.

The firm collectively completed 2,332 miles with team members walking, running and cycling the distance, while also raising more than £1,000 which will be split between Hope House Children’s Hospice and Claire House Children’s Hospice.

Helen Watson from Aaron and Partners said: “As a firm we were inspired by the determination shown by Captain Sir Tom Moore, and so we decided to set ourselves a challenge that would honour his memory and raise vital funds for two charities that mean a lot to our teams.

“It was a tough challenge, but it’s been fantastic to see so many members of the team get involved. Not only were we able to raise an impressive amount of money, but we were also able to bring our teams together at a time when many people are feeling isolated and alone.”

Hope House is a Shropshire-based charity that is committed to supporting young people who have life-threatening conditions and their families to help ensure they are as comfortable, happy and fulfilled as they can be.

“Charities have really felt the impact of this pandemic with most fundraising events having to be postponed or cancelled,” added Helen Watson.

“Hope House is an incredible local charity, that provides vital support to terminally ill children, and their families during their most challenging times. We’ve supported the charity for a number of years, and we hope that the money we have raised during this challenge will go some way towards ensuring they can continue the important work that they do.”