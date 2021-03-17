Website launch for Shropshire Council’s wholly-owned housing company Cornovii Homes

As construction work commences on its first major development, The Frith in Shrewsbury, Cornovii Homes is inviting visitors to explore its new website.

The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to explore the new developments that Cornovii Homes are building.

Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users quickly and easily navigate the site and find the homes they need.

The inspiration for the new website is the full branding overhaul undertaken by Cornvoii Homes with its marketing and branding partner Reech Media. Alongside a contemporary and innovative logo, four clearly-defined corporate values – Quality, Service, Community and Sustainability – were created to form the foundations on which Cornovii Homes is built. These values are clearly displayed throughout the website and visitors to the website can also learn about the strategic objectives of Cornovii Homes, including the aim to build 100 high-quality and energy-efficient homes throughout Shropshire each year.

Harpreet Rayet, Managing Director at Cornovii Homes, commented:

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the new Cornovii Homes website. With its modern design and high-level functionality, the website will help to transform our online presence by showcasing our enhanced brand identity and value proposition.

“As a housing developer dedicated to Shropshire, it is vital that both prospective buyers, partners and the wider community can learn about who we are and our mission to build high-quality, sustainable homes across the county.

“We wish to engage with the local community through our website, and also encourage prospective home movers to sign up to receive the latest news and development updates.”

To view the website see www.cornoviihomes.co.uk