Training stepped up as firms screaming out for forklift truck drivers

A Shropshire based company is stepping up its forklift truck training programme to help meet demand in an industry ‘screaming out for workers’.

Dulson Training has stepped up its forklift training programme to meet demand in the logistics industry

Forklift truck training is one of the many services provided by Dulson Training – a company which prides itself on meeting every licence or qualification need for anyone wanting to work in the logistics industry.

Dulson Training, with bases in Shrewsbury, Telford and Wrexham, has identified a growing demand for forklift drivers, fuelled by unemployed people looking for work or those seriously considering a career change.

Steve Dulson, of Dulson Training said: “We are increasing our focus on this side of the business. Forklift truck training is a quick and cost-effective way of allowing people to step into the logistics industry at a time when forklift drivers are very much in demand. With various payment options including low rate finance packages.

“The sector is absolutely screaming out for forklift truck drivers and we will provide all the training needed to obtain the qualifications which will make our trainees more employable. It really is the ideal time to think about the forklift route – you don’t travel far these days without seeing lots of forklift trucks working. It’s not just warehouse jobs but they are also in haulage yards and in retail parks.

“Our forklift training is accredited through RTITB and we are able to deliver multiple types of material handling equipment (MHE) training at our new training centre in Shropshire or nationwide at the base of our customers. We provide Industrial Counterbalance, Reach, PPT and most other types of MHE. “

“Logistics is quite broad and we pretty much have a course to cover everything within the industry. Shropshire’s been crying out for a centre like that – something we now provide alongside our HGV licence acquisition courses. We have been delivering Forklift training at customer premises for a few years and this is still important, going into factories and warehouses but any novices looking to enter the industry, unless they have a job secured, won’t have that option, which is why we are offering the equipment at the training centre. “

“We are helping people get their forklift licence at our centre and provide the path into the workplace in an industry which offers so much job opportunity and employment.”

Steve said that alongside forklift driving, Dulson Training also offers the complementary courses to go with it.

“Additional training covers accredited First Aid, manual handling, Health and Safety in the workplace, fire safety awareness and yard shunter – all things that can be linked to the role of a new warehouse operative. This gives trainees all the tools they need through licences and qualifications to boost their employability and begin their new job in the workplace.

The Shropshire training centre has large Covid secure indoor training areas, new equipment, classrooms and RTITB instructors. The courses include full training and assessments in both theory and practical elements, certificate, accreditation and ID cards.