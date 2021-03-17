Shropshire firm helps Army to get tougher after £5m contract award

Shropshire-based BeaverFit, the leading manufacturer of military outdoor fitness equipment and container gyms, has unveiled its biggest-ever contract to provide strength and conditioning shelters to the British Army in a deal worth £5m.

The company, based in Church Stretton, creates innovative training solutions for modern-day tactical operations around the world.

While its US arm is one of the biggest suppliers to the American military, this five-year deal for the Field Army division represents the largest contract in BeaverFit UK’s history.

Founder Tom Beaver said it was a landmark contract and represented a significant milestone for the firm.

“Our aim from day one was to solve problems by creating products which withstood everything elite soldiers could throw at them,” he explained.

“We are building an enviable reputation around the world and contracts like this one will help continue our rapid growth.”

BeaverFit, which employs 130 people around the world, leads all aspects in the design and manufacturing of unique fitness equipment, tactical-operational tools, and turnkey training facilities designed and distributed as solutions for global military forces, first responders, major corporations, fitness clubs, universities and sports clubs.

Its home rigs, garage racks and fitness accessories have made the brand a firm favourite, particularly during lockdown, with a loyal fanbase including Bear Grylls and Ant Middleton.

The 600sq m shelters will be fully-enclosed and self-sufficient, with solar panels from Zero Alpha Solutions providing the power. While the initial tender was for a minimum of four shelters, there are suggestions that this could rise to as many as 31.

Chris Pike, UK sales and military manager for BeaverFit, said strength and conditioning training was vital for all army personnel.

“Soldiers carry huge loads during operations – often their entire weight in bodykit – so they need to be prepared for this level of physical stress.

“Training them effectively is a huge part of the Army’s foundation because without strength and conditioning the soldiers wouldn’t be able to cope with the rigours of combat and operations.”

Chris said BeaverFit’s shelters would support the Field Army’s Optimising Human Performance (OHP) programme designed to reduce injuries.

“Currently, 60% of Regular Army medical discharges are due to musculoskeletal injuries (MSKI). Many of these losses would have been avoidable with better conditioned soldiers, and the OHP programme aims to target and redress this unsustainable outflow,” he explained.

“This was a hard-fought tender which invited bids from across Europe so it’s a real feather in our cap that we exceeded all of the requirements. We have set a new benchmark.”

The first shelter will be constructed at a garrison near Salisbury in Wiltshire later this year.