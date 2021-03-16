Shropshire law firm to host free virtual drop-in personal injury clinics

People trying to come to terms with the traumas of personal injury are being given the opportunity to access free legal advice over two afternoons in April.

Holly Edwards

Shropshire law firm, Lanyon Bowdler, is hosting the clinics on April 21 and 22 where it will be possible to book a 20-minute online video consultation with one of the award-winning firm’s experienced personal injury solicitors.

Holly Edwards has represented clients affected by often life-changing injuries sustained in situations such as road traffic accidents and accidents in the workplace, and has also acted for families of those involved in fatal accidents.

She regularly represents clients who have suffered numerous types of injury, including head injuries, amputations and spinal injuries

Holly said: “Personal injury can have a dramatic effect on the lives of those directly concerned and their families. It can totally change the way people live their lives and the need to adapt to this new situation can be extremely challenging and traumatic.

“It’s important those affected have access to the legal advice and representation they need to support them through what will probably be one of the most difficult times of their life.

“With this in mind, Lanyon Bowdler will be holding two afternoon clinics between 3pm and 6pm on April 21 and 22 using the Zoom video app, where people can speak to me for 20 minutes, free of charge, to get important questions about their situation answered.

“I hope the drop-in Zoom sessions will provide the advice and support people need in coming to a decision about what options are available to them generally, including the possible pursuit of a claim.”

She added: “Zoom meetings have been invaluable during the last year and remain the ideal alternative to face-to-face meetings until such times as COVID-19 restrictions allow a return to normal.

“They also mean people have access to accurate information and legal advice rather than having to put their situation on hold.”