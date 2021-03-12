WR Partners welcome new appointment to its Agricultural team

WR Partners has welcomed a new appointment to its agricultural team to further enhance the company’s rural services offering.

Audrey Williams

Audrey Williams has joined WR Partners as a Rural Services Director. After living in Shropshire for over 20 years, Audrey knows the area well and brings with her many year’s accountancy expertise including over a decade looking after agricultural clients.

Having worked with both farming and commercial businesses of all sizes over the years, Audrey has advised on a variety of accounting and financial solutions and seen the benefits these have brought to her clients. She believes it is vitally important to fully understand a client’s lifestyle and their business to offer them the best and most useful advice. Audrey also possesses specialist knowledge in the field of succession planning which she hopes to use to help many agricultural clients plan for their futures and the future of their farming business.

On joining WR Partners, Audrey said: “ I am really excited to be joining a business that is very well known in the area, not just for its excellent reputation for client service, but also for how it values and rewards its employee. I am really looking forward to working with new clients to help them achieve their business goals and for them to enjoy the benefits of their success.”

Her appointment reflects the practice’s growth and ambitions as well as its focus on client service. Managing Partner Helen Spencer commented “We are so pleased that Audrey has joined WR Partners as this time. Her experience further adds to our highly skilled agricultural team and I am sure that she will help many of our clients unlock the true potential of their businesses.”

Farming Partner Roy Jackson echoed Helen’s thoughts saying “I am delighted to welcome Audrey into the team and am looking forward to working with her to help our Agricultural clients thrive and grow their businesses in the years to come.”