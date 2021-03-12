4.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 12, 2021
Prestigious accreditation for Midland Computers technician

By Shropshire Live Business

A senior technician at Midland Computers has become a Microsoft 365 Certified Enterprise Administrator Expert.

Kevin Rextrew-Hall, a senior technician at Midland Computers
Kevin Rextrew-Hall, a senior technician at Midland Computers

Kevin Rexstrew-Hall gained accreditation after demonstrating his ability to meet Microsoft customers’ evolving needs in today’s dynamic business environment.

To earn this certification, technicians must complete four demanding exams over a lengthy period to prove their level of technical, licensing and market expertise.

The Microsoft 365 program is designed to train participating resellers on Microsoft’s 365 licensing and demonstrate to customers that they are approved and knowledgeable in the consultation and implementation of Microsoft 365 systems.

“This Microsoft certification shows our commitment and specialism in the cloud and Microsoft 365 marketplace, and demonstrates our knowledge of Microsoft and its products,” said Nick Dodd – Sales Manager. “We hope to accelerate our customers’ successes by serving as technology advisors for their IT requirements.”

“By becoming Microsoft partners and achieving such prestigious accreditations, they show themselves to be committed and trained in providing Microsoft products to the market,” said Anthony Salcito, vice president of Microsoft Corp.’s Worldwide Public Sector. “This accreditation, along with our other partner initiatives, gives our partners recognition of their areas of expertise and our customers the confidence that they are working and supported by experts.”

Business News sponsored by
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
