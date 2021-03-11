7.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Style Optique extends successful Love Local campaign

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Style Optique in Market Drayton is extending its successful Love Local campaign throughout March, in support of local businesses in and around the town.

Eva and Sam Dave of Style Optique
For every customer who visits their optical practice in March, they will receive a beautiful artisan hamper full of local artisan food and drink goodies after their appointment. The campaign first launched in February and was so successful it has been extended throughout the whole of March.

Eva Dave, Co Practice Owner and Optometrist said: “We wanted to do something this year to put a little love back into our local business community which has been badly affected by the pandemic. We felt that this was a great way to both thank our lovely customers for choosing us and put our support back into the local area. Many local businesses have been affected by the pandemic and so it feels good to share the love.’’

Carol Jones owner of Market Drayton based Jones’s Coffee House and nearby Colehurst Vineyard said: “It’s been wonderful to be collaborating with such a stylish eyewear boutique who have included our English rose wine, marmalade and chilli jam in their Love Local campaign artisan bags. All support has been most welcome during the lockdown’’

Paige Millington from Adelaide’s Chocolaterie (Market Drayton) said: “It has been so lovely collaborating with such a great local company, who have included our gift boxes of handmade Belgian chocolates and our chilli chocolates in their Love Local Campaign, we thank them for their continued support.”

The Love Local campaign is running until 31 March 2021. Every client who visits until this date receives a complimentary artisan hamper bag full of local goodies.

