7.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 11, 2021
- Advertisement -

Self-employed tax payers warned of Covid scams

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Self-employed tax payers who have missed out on Government support during the pandemic could now qualify for grant funding.

Martyn Bramwell, Tax Department Manager at Dyke Yaxley
Martyn Bramwell, Tax Department Manager at Dyke Yaxley

But the tax team at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Shrewsbury and Telford, is warning entrepreneurs who may be desperate for help that they need to beware of an increase in Covid-related scams.

Martyn Bramwell, Tax Department Manager, said during his Budget speech, Chancellor Rishi Sunak clarified the criteria for the fourth SEISS grant and announced there would be a fifth and final payment being made.

- Advertisement -

“The fourth payment will also be available to some tax payers who previously did not qualify for a grant, and they are people who became self-employed during the 2019/20 tax year.

“In order to protect the application procedure from fraud, HM Revenue and Customs will write to around 100,000 of these tax payers to ask them to complete pre-verification checks to confirm their identity and provide evidence of their trading situation.

“The tax payers will receive a letter in the coming weeks which sets out the process that will start with a telephone call from HMRC within the following ten working days – this will come from a withheld unknown number so may not be immediately obvious, but they will call you on the number you included on your self-assessment tax return.

“They will then be asked to confirm their email address and agree to receive a link to a secure Dropbox account, and will have two days to upload three months’ worth of bank statements, as well as a form of ID.”

Martyn said HMRC would try to call a tax payer up to three times, and if unsuccessful, they would write again but any tax payer who received a letter but failed to complete the checks would be unable to claim the grant.

“There are many Covid-19 related scams currently circulating on email and via telephone calls as criminals attempt to prey on businesses and individuals who have been decimated by the pandemic.

“So it’s vital that you stay vigilant – and if you’re unsure, remember that HMRC will only call you about this between 8.30am and 5.30pm, they will only ask you to provide an email address to receive the link, and will never ask for your bank details.”

Business News sponsored by
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP