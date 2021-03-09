Hope House recruits after joining Government job scheme

Over the next year Hope House Children’s Hospices will be offering jobs to those across Shropshire as the charity joins the Government’s Kickstart Scheme.

Jasmine Rogers, Kickstart lead at Hope House

The scheme means those aged between 16 and 24 and who are receiving Universal Credit are able to apply for the 30 Kickstart positions across the charity.

Adverts have gone out to find suitable trainee sales assistants to join the teams at Hope House shops.

Kickstart lead Jasmine Rogers said: “It’s really exciting for us to be able to be recruiting new staff across the charity.

“The Kickstart Scheme means we are able to offer six month paid placements to those 16 to 24-year-olds that are eligible.

“To begin with we are recruiting across our shops, but there will be other opportunities working within various departments at the hospices themselves a little later in the year.”

As well as working with the charity, Jasmine says that the successful applicants will gain valuable experience for the future.

“We have been working really hard to put together a comprehensive mentoring programme for those who join us,” said Jasmine.

“As well as knowing the work they are doing will have a real impact in their community, they will also gain meaningful work experience, learn new skills and improve the prospects of going on to find work once the placement has ended.”

The shops currently seeking trainee sales assistants are Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Ludlow, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Wrexham.

You can learn more about the Kickstart Scheme and apply at hopehouse.org.uk/kickstart or if interested they can call, text or Whatsapp Jasmine on 07435 090109 or pop an email to kickstart@hopehouse.org.uk.