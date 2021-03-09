Familiar face takes over HR firm

A Shropshire-based human resources company is looking forward to a bright future following a management buyout.

Nikki Hall is the new owner of Triangle HR in Shrewsbury

Nikki Hall, who joined Triangle HR in 2012, has now officially taken over the running of the company from founder Justine Vaughan.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have formally completed the deal and I’m looking forward to working with the team to take the company into the future – we have some really exciting plans and with the ongoing Coronavirus situation, we’re anticipating a greater need for professional HR support,” said Nikki.

“We are already seeing an increase in enquiries since the start of the year, and as lockdown begins to ease, we will continue to expand our range of services and support packages to companies across Shropshire, the West Midlands and beyond.”

Triangle HR – based in Shrewsbury – provides a tailored and personalised HR service and the team has a wealth of knowledge and experience of employment matters, employment law, resourcing and management training.

The company assists managers through the entire employment journey: from writing job specifications and interviewing, to managing absence, dealing with disciplinary and grievance matters, maximising employee performance, restructuring project management, managing TUPE transfers, and other exit strategies such as settlement agreements and redundancy.

“Given the strange times we’re all experiencing due to Covid-19, many companies are finding themselves dealing with situations that have never cropped up before, and we’re keen to work with businesses of all shapes and sizes to help them navigate their way through,” said Nikki.

“We’ll be developing our services to complement our existing offer including an upgrade for our popular online client portal which has proved invaluable during the pandemic.

“Alongside the new products and services, we are planning to grow our team significantly as our staff are invaluable when it comes to taking the company forward.

“We will also continue to deliver support that is clear and jargon-free, and clients can rest assured that everything we do will always be adapted to suit their very individual needs – nothing is ‘off-the-shelf’, it’s all focused on each company’s specific circumstances.”

Triangle HR works with an ever-growing portfolio of clients including businesses in manufacturing, transport and distribution, wholesale, food and hospitality, medical, private care, and professional football.